Police search for suspect in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for Antonio Gabriel, 20, who is suspected of shooting a 21-year-old male in south Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Allison Drive on a report of a shootings around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim told police that gunshots were fired at him from the front passenger seat of a vehicle after an argument ensued between the victim and the suspect.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.