COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are searching for a man they said broke into a Boost Mobile store on the west side.

The Columbus Division of Police said the suspect took Bluetooth earbuds, headphones, and speakers along with other items with an estimated value of more than $1,000.

He later returned to the store to steal the computer and cash register, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-2092.