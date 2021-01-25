Police search for suspect after elderly man assaulted, robbed in Grandview Heights

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Grandview Heights Police Department is searching for the person who they say assaulted and robbed an elderly man Monday just before noon.

Police say the man was outside his home in the 800 block of Northwest Blvd. when he was assaulted by a man wearing glasses and a black beanie.

After the assault, police say the suspect got into a dark Chevrolet (possibly a Malibu) with temporary tags driven by another person.





Police ask people who live or have a business in the area to check their security cameras so they may provide additional images of either the suspects or their vehicle. Contact the Grandview Heights Detective Bureau at (614) 488-7901 with that information.