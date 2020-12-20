Police search for stolen vehicle last seen in northeast Columbus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police say they are searching for a vehicle that was stolen in north east Columbus by two males in their early 20’s.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a 19-year-old male left his car running and unoccupied near the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Police say an unidentified person took the vehicle and began driving off when the victim ran out to stop him. Instead, he grabbed the passenger side door and got inside.

According to police reports, the suspect drove into an alley, where another unidentified person pulled up in the alley with a grey sedan.

The person then ordered the victim to leave the vehicle while pointing a gun at his head. The second suspect fired a bullet between the victim’s legs, striking the floorboard, after the 19-year-old did not to comply. The victim then left the car and both suspects drove away.

The victim described the suspects as two males in their early 20’s, according to police.

Police say the first suspect is 5-foot 10-inches, had a scraggy mustache, short dreads with a blond tint. He was wearing a diamond stud earring, with a black ‘Adidas’ hoodie and carrying a thermal coat.

The second suspect was said to be six feet tall with a low haircut. He was seen wearing a dark gray hoody with a red shirt underneath and blue jeans. Police said he shot and carried the handgun.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4665.