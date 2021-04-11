Police search for missing teen last seen on Dublin Granville Rd.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are alerting the public about a teenager who went missing on Saturday.

They say 15-year old Brayden Grace was being treated for mental health issues at 900 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

Grayden hopped the fence and fled the location on foot around 8 p.m., according to authorities.

Brayden is described as 5’6″ and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a black sweatshirt with “Buckeyes” on it, and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD Special Victims Bureau at 614-645-4624.

