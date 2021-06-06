Girl, 10, missing since Saturday night returned safe

UPDATE: Sandhya Khadka has been found safe, Columbus Police said.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have issued an alert about a missing and endangered child.

They say 10-year old Sandhya Khadka left her residence on Morse Rd. and Tamarack Blvd. on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m.

She has not had contact with her family since she left, according to police.

Sandhya is described as standing 3″1′ and weighing around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information about the child’s location is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.