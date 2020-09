COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are searching for a 10- year-old boy.

The Columbus Division of Police says Camion Jaki Michael Jones was last seen around 12 p.m. , on Tuesday.

Jones was wearing a gray fleece jacket with a lime green stripe and white Jordan’s with one yellow shoelace.

He’s 5- foot 2 -inches, 67 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4624.