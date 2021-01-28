Police search for men involved in stealing Xbox and games from north Columbus apartment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are searching for three men suspected of stealing an Xbox and games from an apartment in north Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, three suspects entered a secured apartment building near Broadmeadows Blvd and stole a resident’s gaming system, on Dec. 28 around 6 a.m.

Police said the victim’s apartment was unlocked at the time and the items are valued at more than $1,000.

This crime is being investigated as a felony offense. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 614-645-2047.