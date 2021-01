COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man broke into Shadowbox Live downtown, causing damage to the venue’s doors.

According to investigators, the incident occurred around midnight on Jan. 13 at 503 S. Front Street, Suite 260. They said the suspect stole $25 worth of costume jewelry.

RECOGNIZE THIS SUSPECT?



1/13/21@midnight-suspect broke into Shadowbox Live@503 S. Front St. Suite 260. He did more damage to the doors than he did stealing. The U.S flag masked suspect got away with $25 worth of costume jewelry.



CPD:614-645-4780 dortega@columbuspolice.org pic.twitter.com/r6Fj80iHgK — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) January 20, 2021

Police said he caused more damage breaking in than he did stealing and he was wearing a U.S. flag mask.

Police ask anyone with information to call CPD:614-645-4780.