COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing packages from a porch near the German Village area.

The Columbus Division of Police says the items are valued at hundreds of dollars.

RECOGNIZE THIS PACKAGE THIEF?



10/12/20-suspect caught on 🎥 stealing packages from a porch in the 800 block of S. Front St. (near the Brewery District / German Village area)



The stolen items are valued at hundreds of dollars.



Info-CPD:614-645-1436 or jmartin@columbuspolice.org pic.twitter.com/9hiLlx7QVA — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) November 12, 2020

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-1436.