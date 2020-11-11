Police search for man suspected in UDF robbery near Whitehall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are searching for man suspected of robbing a UDF in Whitehall.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched to a United Dairy Farmers located at 4890 East Main Street around 10 p.m. on October 14.

According to police, the suspect entered the business and approach the clerk with a black semi-auto handgun. The suspect demanded all the money from the register. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the store.

The suspect is between 40 and 50 years old, 5-foot 8-inches, and weighs between 230 and 252 pounds. He was wearing wire-frame glasses, latex gloves, a black mask, gray hoodie, black pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 614-461-8477.