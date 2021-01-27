Police search for man suspect of aggravated robbery, assault in south Linden area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for a man suspected of aggravated robbery and felonious assault in the south Linden area.

According to Columbus Police, a man entered a residence near the 1300 block of East 18th Avenue with a handgun and demanded valuables and property from the residents around 7:14 p.m. on Jan. 20.

The police reports states the suspect held the occupants at gunpoint demanding they undress and lie on the floor. One occupant was shot by the suspect and another was beaten.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and survived.

According to police, the suspect is 6-feet to 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 200 to 210 pounds. He was wearing a winter jacket with a fur hood, a brown toboggan cap, and a gray sweatshirt.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-461-8477.