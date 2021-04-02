Police search for male suspected of robbing a Family Dollar in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a man they suspect of robbing a store at gunpoint in northeast Columbus.

The alleged robbery took place at the Family Dollar near the 1500 block of Schrock Road on March 28 around 5 p.m., according to police.

Investigators said the suspect grabbed a couple of items and went to checkout. When the cashier opened the register, the suspect showed a gun and demanded the cash in the register.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled the scene.

According to police, the suspect is in his mid-30’s, 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a red toboggan, mask, grey sweatshirt, black puffy vest, dark sweatpants, grey socks, and lounge socks. He is said to have been wearing a gold watch as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614-645-3941.

