COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred off-campus on Thursday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred near the Student Academic Services building on Lane Ave.

.@ColumbusPolice are investigating an attempted robbery, off-campus, across from the Student Academic Services building on Lane Ave. Suspect initial description is a male wearing a grey sweatshirt w/a blue hockey jersey over it. If you have info or see the suspect pls call police — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) January 7, 2021

The suspect was described to be a male wearing a grey sweatshirt with a blue hockey jersey over it.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-2092.