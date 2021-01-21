Police search for inmate in Columbus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for an inmate who left police custody at a hospital in the Columbus area.

According to the Nelsonville Police Department, Kayla Marie Allbaugh is wanted by police and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating her.

Police said on the evening of January 19th, employees of the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail saw Allbaugh hanging from a 2nd story balcony from which she fell and injured herself.

Allbaugh was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus and then left unsupervised at the Hospital. She checked herself out and hasn’t been seen since.

Nelsonville Police Department asks anyone with information to call 740-753-1736.