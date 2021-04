COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for Laniya Ware, a 15-year old endangered runaway from Blacklick.

Laniya was last seen in Blacklick on April 8 and is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 5’0″ and weighs 120 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Laniya and her whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545