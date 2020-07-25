Police search for endangered 15-year-old runaway in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – Police ask for help locating a 15-year-old endangered runaway, Friday.

The Newark Division of Police are searching for Dylan Hayes who left home threatening to harm himself around 7:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing red gym shorts, gray tee-shirt and black Nike shoes.

Hayes is 5-foot 10-inches, 150 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes.

Police say officers checked with several known friends in attempt to locate him but haven’t located him.

Newark Police ask anyone with information to call 740-670-7201.