Police search for endangered 15-year-old runaway in Newark

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – Police ask for help locating a 15-year-old endangered runaway, Friday.

The Newark Division of Police are searching for Dylan Hayes who left home threatening to harm himself around 7:30 p.m.  He was last seen wearing red gym shorts, gray tee-shirt and black Nike shoes.

Hayes is 5-foot 10-inches, 150 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes.

Police say officers checked with several known friends in attempt to locate him but haven’t located him.

Newark Police ask anyone with information to call 740-670-7201.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools