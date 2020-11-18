Police search for 19-year-old suspected of murder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police says they’re searching for a 19-year-old male suspected of murder.

According to police, Maki S. Said is suspected of shooting two people at the Days Inn Hotel in north Columbus on Monday around 1:15 a.m.

The Columbus Division of Police says Galat H. Dahir was transported to the Grant Medical Center, where he later died around 4:30 a.m. The second victim, a 24-year-old, was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Police believe the suspect was seen fleeing the scene on foot in a thin orange jacket.

Police say the suspect is still at large and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.