Police say there have been six traffic fatalities this year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Police Division says there have been six traffic fatalities this year.

According to police, a crash that occurred on February 14, 2020, is included in those fatalities.

Police say Omar Salem, 22, was traveling north onto South High street when his car stuck Latasha White’s car, 29. She was trying to cross the intersection of S. High st.

According to the Portsmouth EMS, White was thrown from her car into the southbound lanes of S. High st., and transported to Grant Medical Center where she died.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.