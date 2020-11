COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are searching man suspected of stealing diapers from a Walgreens on the West Side.

The Columbus Division of Police believes the suspect has committed more than 10 thefts, clearing the shelves of diapers.

KNOW THIS SUSPECT?



This suspect is believed to have commit 10+ thefts from Walgreens on the city’s westside.



He clears the store shelves of diapers.



Info-CPD: 614-645-1439 cwaddle@columbuspolice.org



*If this suspect is providing for children, CPD will help him get diapers. pic.twitter.com/njvb67LqOl — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) November 5, 2020

Police asks anyone with information to call 614-645-1439.