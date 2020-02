Hilliard, Ohio (WCMH) — According to the police, there was a body found outside the Rodeway Inn this morning.

Police say, someone called 911 after seeing the body outside the motel.

According to investigators, the victim is a white adult male and was dead when they arrived and the cause of death is undetermined.

No word of any suspects. The coroner’s office and Hilliard PD say they’re still investigating the incident.