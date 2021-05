COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police responded to Grant Medical Center around 7:15 Saturday evening on the report of a man who had been shot.

The 29-year old man, who had a gunshot wound to his lower body, had transported himself to Grant for treatment, according to police.

The victim reportedly told police that he had been in a fight with another man near E. Livingston and S. Champion avenues when he was shot.

Police continue to investigate.