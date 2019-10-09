Police release photos of suspects wanted in assault, robbery of man, 51, on Columbus west side

Closings & Delays
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have released surveillance photos of the men suspected of assaulting and robbing a 51-year-old man who was walking out of a gas station with his 4-year-old son on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Oct. 2 at Sunoco, 2281 Sullivant Ave. when three black male teenagers approached Jesus Yadaicela, surrounded him and began assaulting him, according to a police report.

The men removed his wallet before running off.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.

