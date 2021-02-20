Police release photos of suspects in January robbery at northeast Columbus Waffle House

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police released photos of suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at a northeast Columbus Waffle House in January.

According to police, on Jan. 10, at approximately 8:37 p.m., the victim, a waiter at the restaurant, was working when a group began to argue with restaurant staff, causing a disturbance.

The victim confronted the suspects about their behavior, at which point police said the suspects attacked the victim and robbed him.

The suspects are described as several male and female teenagers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.

Surveillance images of the suspects are below.