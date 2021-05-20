Police release photos of suspect in west Columbus robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance photos of a man believed to have been involved in an aggravated robbery that took place in April.

Police say the man, believed to be between 16 and 22-years old, approached his intended victim outside the El Jalisciense Restaurant on Sullivant Avenue around 9 p.m. on April 24.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the 47-year old victim, who complied before the suspect fled.







The suspect is described as standing between 5’9″ and 6’0″ tall and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, grey sweat pants, white tennis shoes, and a dark face mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.