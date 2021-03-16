Police release photos of possible suspect, victim in 2nd Polaris shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released surveillance photos of two people of interest in Monday’s shots fired incident at the Polaris Fashion Place.

In a Facebook post, police identified the person wearing a yellow and black hoodie as a possible suspect, while the person in the black striped top with the drink as a possible victim.

Investigators said shots were fired Monday afternoon when two groups were fighting in a main area of the lower level. No one was injured, and the mall was safely evacuated.

Polaris reopened at its regular time Tuesday with police patrols evident around the mall.

Monday’s shooting was the second time in less than two weeks that shots were fired inside the shopping center.

The first shooting occurred March 3 between two men inside of a store. Police have identified the two men but have yet to arrest either.

Washington Prime Group, the owners of Polaris Fashion Place, issued a statement Monday that reads, in part, “Our team immediately implemented safety protocols and we continue to cooperate with all police procedures. Over the past two weeks, we have had extra security at Polaris Fashion Place and will continue to increase security presence and work with local law enforcement.”

Anyone with any information as to the identity of anyone involved in Monday’s incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4133 or dyounker@columbuspolice.org.