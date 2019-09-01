Police release new details in fatal shooting on Cushing Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was killed on Friday after a shooting on Cushing Drive drove to that location and was shot after he got involved in an altercation in an apartment parking lot.

The victim, who has been tentatively identified but not confirmed, met with several individuals in an apartment parking lot at 3605 Cushing Dr. at 9 p.m. on Friday when at least one of the unknown individuals pulled a gun and fired at him, fatally wounding him, according to new details released by the Columbus Division of Police.

When officers arrived, they found the man lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, police said.

He died as a result of his injuries at 9:33 p.m., according to police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

This is the 72nd homicide in Columbus in 2019.

Detective Glenn Bray is the lead detective on the case being assisted by Det. Heather Collins.