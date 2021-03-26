Police release name of man killed in Pataskala shooting

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — Pataskala police have identified the man killed in a shooting. 

According to the Pataskala Division of Police, at about 11 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment in the 100 block of Coronado Drive on the report of a shooting.  

When police arrived on scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.  

Matthew Coyan, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police say the second person found shot, a juvenile, was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.  

The shooting remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to call 740-927-5701. 

