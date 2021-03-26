Police release name of man killed in Pataskala shooting

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — Pataskala police have identified the man killed in a shooting.
According to the Pataskala Division of Police, at about 11 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment in the 100 block of Coronado Drive on the report of a shooting.
When police arrived on scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Matthew Coyan, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the second person found shot, a juvenile, was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
The shooting remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to call 740-927-5701.