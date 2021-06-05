Police release more details on the drowning deaths of two young children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have released the names of the children who died Friday night in what they’re classifying as a drowning.

The children are identified as 2-year old Prince Deer and 4-year old Victoria Deer.

The siblings were reportedly playing near a swimming pool on the 1900 block of Walnut Hill Park when first responders were called out at 8:29 p.m. for a drowning.

Police arrived around 8:40, according to Lt. Dan Hargus with Columbus Police.

Medics transported Prince to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. Victoria was transported to Mount Carmel East where she was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m.

Police say the children’s mother was the only adult home at the time of the incident. They describe the pool as inground, and covered with grass and algae.

Police have not said whether charges will be filed.