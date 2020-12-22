Police: Quick mart in northeast Columbus, robbed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a Quick Mart in northeast Columbus.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the Quick Mart on 4366 Karl Road, on a report of a robbery around 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.
Police reports state that a male in his 20s asked the clerk for cigarettes and when they turned around, the suspect was behind the counter displaying a handgun.
The victim told police that the suspect demanded money and the clerk complied, giving him an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect then left the store.
The suspect was described as a male, taller than 6 feet, weighing around 250 pounds, wearing all black clothing and a surgical mask over his face.
Police ask anyone with information to call 6114-645-4665.