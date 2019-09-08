Police: Pursuit results in crash, injures nine children in Franklin Twp.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Nine children were reportedly injured after a vehicle they were crashed as the result of a pursuit, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday.

The sheriff’s office confirmed one of the cars involved in the crash was involved in the pursuit.

The crash happened near Demorest and Eakin roads in Franklin Township at approximately 3:50 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were trying to pull over an Oldsmobile for a traffic stop in neighboring Prarie Township when it took off.

When it got to the intersection of Demorest and Eakin, it was hit by a Honda Pilot.

Inside the Pilot were 11 people, 10 of them children ranging in age from 4 to 11.

The sheriff’s office said no one in the Pilot was wearing a seatbelt or in a car seat.

Nine of the children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“It is very grateful and very lucky that nothing was worse on that,” said sheriff’s office spokesman Marc Gofstein. “Again, there was extensive airbag deployment which contributed to certain injuries.”

The drivers who deputies were pursuing will be charged. He also has other warrants.

The driver of the Pilot will be cited, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.