COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have taken multiple suspects into custody after a pursuit ended in a crash.

Police say, around 1 a.m., Thursday, they attempted to stop a vehicle that fit the description of one that fired shots into a home on S. Burgess Avenue.

The suspect vehicle led police on a chase until it crashed in the area of W. Broad Street and S. Central Avenue.

Two suspects were taken into custody, and no officers were hurt.

Police continue to investigate.