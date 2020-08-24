Police: Pregnant teen’s unborn baby killed after shooting in Linden area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say an unborn baby died after a pregnant teen was shot in the Linden area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:30 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to the area of Joyce and Denune avenues on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a pregnant 15-year-old female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The teen was taken Grant Medical Center in stable condition; however, the unborn baby was unstable. The unborn baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the teen and a man were walking on Denune Avenue when shots were fired at both of them from a passing car. The man was not injured in the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.