Police: Powell mother charged with killing 11-year-old son in Mississippi

LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — An Ohio woman accused of killing her 11-year-old son and leaving his body at a Mississippi hotel has been arrested in New Orleans.

Laurel, Mississippi, Police Chief Tommy Cox tells The Associated Press that 33-year-old Latina Marie Oates of Powell, Ohio, was arrested about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Cox says Oates is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Joshua Oates.

The boy’s body was found Tuesday in a hotel in the south Mississippi town. Cox hasn’t said how he died.

The chief says two younger children who were with Latina Oates have been found safe.