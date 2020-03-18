1  of  2
Breaking News
Ohio State: Two test positive for coronavirus Franklin County 2-year-old tests positive for COVID-19
Live Now
Gov. DeWine provides daily update on COVID-19 in Ohio

Police: Powell mother charged with killing 11-year-old son in Mississippi

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — An Ohio woman accused of killing her 11-year-old son and leaving his body at a Mississippi hotel has been arrested in New Orleans.

Laurel, Mississippi, Police Chief Tommy Cox tells The Associated Press that 33-year-old Latina Marie Oates of Powell, Ohio, was arrested about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Cox says Oates is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Joshua Oates.

The boy’s body was found Tuesday in a hotel in the south Mississippi town. Cox hasn’t said how he died.

The chief says two younger children who were with Latina Oates have been found safe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools