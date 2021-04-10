Police: Person found dead inside North Linden apartment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police responding to a wellness check found a person shot dead inside a North Linden apartment Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a wellness check call in the 2800 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 3:42 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the front door of a second-floor apartment had been kicked in with bullet holes in it.

Officers reported they saw the victim’s feet from the kitchen. The victim had been shot multiple times, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m.

Columbus Police said it appears the victim had died sometime in the last 24 hours.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.