Police: Parole officers assaulted by woman while arresting sex offender

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman is charged with two felonies after police say she repeatedly assaulted two parole officers who were trying to take a registered sex offender into custody.

It happened Thursday morning at an apartment on the 400 block of East 13th Avenue.

Police say Adult Parole Authority officers were at the apartment to arrest Charles Turberville on a parole violation. While the officers were taking Turberville into custody, police say Heather Allen, 47, started to yell at officers.

Police say Allen attacked one of the parole officers, kicking her three times in the leg. The parole officers then tried to take Allen into custody, taking her to the ground in the process. While on the ground, police say Allen kicked up at another officer multiple times, hitting her in the legs and arm.

According to a police report, the parole officers used mace on Allen and placed her in handcuffs until police arrived.

Allen was arrested and charged with two counts of felony obstructing official business.

Turberville was released from prison in 2018 after serving a 5 year sentence for rape and child pornography. A 2013 release from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office says Turberville was accused of raping a 3-year-old toddler at the home of a family member. He is on supervised release through July of 2023. He was eventually arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail.