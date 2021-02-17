Police: OSU student groped off-campus by unidentified man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after an Ohio State University student was groped while walking off-campus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a female was walking off-campus along E. 13th Avenue on Wednesday, when an unknown man approached her and asked for money around 7:25 a.m.

When she turned to walk away the suspect grabbed her, groped her, and sprayed her with an unknown substance, believed to be mace, according to investigators.

The student screamed and was let go by the suspect before he fled the area.

Columbus Police said the man is wanted for gross sexual imposition charges and continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614-645-4545.