COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after one person was injured on Wednesday after 24 rounds were fired from an alley near 480 E. Markison Avenue.

The shooting left one person with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Police say ShotSpotter reported 24 rounds had been fired from the alley in the rear of that address.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact CPD’s Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or dkowalski@columbuspolice.org.