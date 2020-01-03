Police: One dead after crashing into bridge in Worthington

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Worthington say a driver died Friday morning in a crash along Worthington Galena Road.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. along Worthington Galena Road near the I-270 underpass.

According to Worthington police, the driver crashed into a bridge support and the car caught fire. The driver died at the scene.

Police say the driver has not been identified.

The road was closed between Huntley/Wilson Bridge Road and Lakeview Plaza for around four hours. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and determine the structure was not damaged.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools