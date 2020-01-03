Police: One dead after crashing into bridge in Worthington

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Worthington say a driver died Friday morning in a crash along Worthington Galena Road.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. along Worthington Galena Road near the I-270 underpass.

According to Worthington police, the driver crashed into a bridge support and the car caught fire. The driver died at the scene.

Police say the driver has not been identified.

The road was closed between Huntley/Wilson Bridge Road and Lakeview Plaza for around four hours. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and determine the structure was not damaged.