Two injured in crash, shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured after Columbus Police said a crash and shooting happened in east Columbus Saturday evening.

Officers received the call at approximately 6:58 p.m. in the area of East Livingston Avenue and Rand Avenue.

A Columbus Police lieutenant at the scene said four cars were involved in a crash after which a shooting took place.

Police did not say if the shooting is related to the crash.

One person was shot in the hand, and a woman was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Both people are in stable condition, and there were no other injuries reported.

No further details are available at this time.