Columbus Police: Barricade suspect escapes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A suspect with a lengthy criminal record managed to slip out of a home after Columbus Police responded to a barricade situation in north Columbus.

According to Columbus Police Lt. Larry Yates, the suspect, Joshua Breckenridge, 44, managed to escape out the back of a house on the 300 block of East 14th Avenue in the University District after police were called for a domestic dispute.

Yates said police think Breckenridge managed to escape between the time officers confronted him, which began the barricade situation, and the SWAT team arrived on the scene.

Police said officers were met at the scene at approximately 5 p.m. by a woman claiming she was in a domestic dispute with Breckenridge. The woman allegedly told police Breckenridge was a wanted fugitive.

Police were able to confirm Breckenridge is wanted on a contempt of court charge, and that he has a lengthy criminal record.

Officers then attempted to enter the apartment, but Breckenridge barricaded the door, police said. It was then SWAT was called to the scene.

Police are currently searching for Breckenridge.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.