Police officers dance with protesters in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH)– Hundreds of people came to downtown Newark Tuesday night to peacefully protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

Local law enforcement officers say it was a good opportunity to improve police-community relations, a few doing so by dancing with the demonstrators.

An unidentified officer joined the crowd while they were dancing to the Cupid Shuffle, and the protesters were impressed with his moves.

He wasn’t the only officer dancing though: Newark police officer Steven Carles also showed off his moves.