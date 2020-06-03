Police officers dance with protesters in Newark

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Ohio

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH)– Hundreds of people came to downtown Newark Tuesday night to peacefully protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

Local law enforcement officers say it was a good opportunity to improve police-community relations, a few doing so by dancing with the demonstrators.

An unidentified officer joined the crowd while they were dancing to the Cupid Shuffle, and the protesters were impressed with his moves.

He wasn’t the only officer dancing though: Newark police officer Steven Carles also showed off his moves.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools