Police officer stabbed in Columbus in stable condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer has been stabbed at the Whispering Oaks apartment complex in the 4300 block of Dresden St. in Columbus’ northside, according to Columbus Police.

The officer was stabbed twice, once in the neck and once in the arm, and is in stable condition.

According to Lt. Dan Hargus, the officer was on the scene around 5:50 p.m. responding to a call of someone, the suspect, threatening to commit suicide. Hargus said a relative of the suspect called CPD and said the suspect had threatened suicide before. Hargus added the family member of the suspect noticed a kitchen knife was gone and said the suspect locked themselves in a room.

It is unknown how the officer was stabbed once the officer arrived at the scene.

The officer was transported to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Check back for updates on this developing story.