COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A police officer has been shot in Northeast Columbus and was critically injured.

The shooting happened at 8:21 am at 3204 Chelford Drive. The officer is being transported to hospital.

POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING:



Today, May 28, 2020 at 8:21am a Columbus police Officer was shot at 3204 Chelford Dr. (NE Cbus).



The officer was critically injured.



For those who pray, please do. For those with positive vibes, we need them.



More details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/Jx1e7HHqZr — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) May 28, 2020

NBC4 has a crew on the scene; stay with us for updates on this developing story.