Police: Officer fired upon at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer was shot at while chasing a suspect in east Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, an officer at a Speedway gas station on the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue was shot at but did not return fire at the suspect. The incident was reported at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The officer was not injured and no one at the gas station was hit by the gunfire, police said.

The officer chased the suspect to a Best Western hotel behind the gas station, but lost contact at that point.

Police are currently searching the hotel for the suspect.

No further information is available at this time.

