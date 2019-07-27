Teen charged with murder in North Side shooting death of 14-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy is facing murder charges after a shooting Friday night in North Columbus left a 14-year-old boy dead.

Officers were dispatched to 898 Weldon Ave. just after 8 p.m. Friday on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Xavier Quinn lying on the floor, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Dispatchers say the victim was transported by Columbus Fire medics to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. The Quinn was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told police the suspect, later identified as a 15-year-old boy, had run from the scene of the shooting and into a nearby address on Weldon Avenue.

The shooting may have been accidental, according to witness statements.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

This is the 61st homicide in Columbus in 2019.