Police: No credibility to social media threat against Gahanna school

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A threat made on social media against a Lincoln high school was found not to be targeting a local school, police said.

In a Facebook post, Gahanna Police said it received a report Saturday of a possible anonymous Instagram threat against Gahanna Lincoln High School.

Police and Gahanna school officials were able to track the threat to a multi-state post making a threat against a Lincoln high school.

The source of the post was traced to San Jose, California, and a woman has been arrested, police said.

“We have completed our due diligence in this matter and found no credible (threat) to Gahanna Lincoln schools,” Gahanna Police wrote in the post. “We are grateful to those bringing this to our attention and encourage those who see something to say something.”