Police need help identifying a driver who fired shots at a middle school in Gahanna

NBC4 staff

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A driver was seen on camera shooting and damaging a middle school in Gahanna on Wednesday.

The suspect was seen driving by Gahanna Middle School West around 1:15 a.m.  Police said the driver fired multiple shots, damaging the outside of the building. They believe the driver was in a dark-colored Dodge Charger or Challenger.

No one was in the building at time of the shooting and no injuries were reported.

Police said they need help with identifying the driver and the car. Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and not an ongoing threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614-342-4240.

