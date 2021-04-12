Police: Missing Lancaster teen may be in the Columbus area

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Lancaster are asking for help locating a teen who has been missing for more than a week.

According to police, Kennedy Severt, 17, left her Lancaster home April 4, and hasn’t been seen since.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and long brown hair.

Police say Kennedy may be in the greater Columbus area.

If you have information on Kennedy’s whereabouts, police ask that you call local law enforcement or the Lancaster Police Department at 740-687-6680.