Police: Missing Lancaster teen may be in the Columbus area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Lancaster are asking for help locating a teen who has been missing for more than a week.  

According to police, Kennedy Severt, 17, left her Lancaster home April 4, and hasn’t been seen since.  

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and long brown hair.  

Police say Kennedy may be in the greater Columbus area. 

If you have information on Kennedy’s whereabouts, police ask that you call local law enforcement or the Lancaster Police Department at 740-687-6680. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss