Police: Missing Columbus girl, 14, may be with person she met online

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in west Columbus.

Police say Sherrie N. Mackenzie, 14, was last seen Wednesday leaving her home on the west side of Columbus.

She is described as a white female standing 5’3″ and weighing 105 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Ohio State hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police say she is believed to be in the company of Cleven Smash Williams III, who she met online six months ago.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.